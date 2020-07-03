All apartments in Plano
6813 Carrington Drive

Location

6813 Carrington Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available September 1st! Updated with wood floors & granite counter tops in kitchen & master bathroom. Dramatic vaulted ceilings in living & dining rooms. Natural lighting makes this home a real beauty. Gazebo in back yard add to the charm of the property. Master and two other bedrooms are upstairs. Enclosed patio provides extra living space, too. Appliances include SS microwave, oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. Home comes with washer and dryer. The leather sectional in the living room and leather sofa in family room can stay. Master suite has jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanities & granite counters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6813 Carrington Drive have any available units?
6813 Carrington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6813 Carrington Drive have?
Some of 6813 Carrington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6813 Carrington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6813 Carrington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6813 Carrington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6813 Carrington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6813 Carrington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6813 Carrington Drive offers parking.
Does 6813 Carrington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6813 Carrington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6813 Carrington Drive have a pool?
No, 6813 Carrington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6813 Carrington Drive have accessible units?
No, 6813 Carrington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6813 Carrington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6813 Carrington Drive has units with dishwashers.

