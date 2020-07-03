6813 Carrington Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available September 1st! Updated with wood floors & granite counter tops in kitchen & master bathroom. Dramatic vaulted ceilings in living & dining rooms. Natural lighting makes this home a real beauty. Gazebo in back yard add to the charm of the property. Master and two other bedrooms are upstairs. Enclosed patio provides extra living space, too. Appliances include SS microwave, oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. Home comes with washer and dryer. The leather sectional in the living room and leather sofa in family room can stay. Master suite has jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanities & granite counters.