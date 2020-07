Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Legacy and Coit! West Plano ISD, WELL MAINTAINED! CLOSE TO HEADQUARTER AND HIGHWAY.

This Beautiful Home includes recent paint, granite counters, Vaulted ceiling, second living area is a loft on the second floor. Master down. Extra space in the garage storage area. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms.Easy access to Tollway and 121 and Legacy. Close to shopping, schools, and restaurants.