Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Updated Plano ISD home conveniently located down the street from Enfield Park, Hoblitzelle Park, Highway 75, shopping, and restaurants! This home is perfect for entertaining, with spacious rooms and a huge, fenced backyard featuring mature trees that provides perfect shade! The kitchen is open to the living room and features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and an abundance of cabinet and storage space!