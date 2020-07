6705 Tamarron Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

BACK ON MARKET-WE COULD NOT SHOW- BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM ONE STORY - EXEMPLARY PLANO SCHOOLS...HOME COMPLETELY UPDATED A YEAR AGO ...ALL WOOD LOOK LAMINATE FLOORS IN ENTRY,HALLWAYS AND LIVING AREAS...NEW GREY.BEIGE PAINT THROUGH-OUT INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR .. NEW LIGHT FIXTURES... SS APPLIANCES.. GRANITE COUNTEROPS...LARGE FAMILY ROOM IN REAR... MASTER IS SPLIT AND OVERSIZED & HAS MIRRORED WALL ... COVERED PATIO WITH SWING ...ALMOST NEW HVAC AND APPLIANCES...NEW ROOF...GARAGE & .COVERED PARKING -2 CARS IN GARAGE - 2 CARS UNDER THE CARPORT. PRIME LOCATION - 2 BLOCKS OFF PRESTON AND Tennyson