All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6680 Federal Hall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6680 Federal Hall Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

6680 Federal Hall Street

6680 Federeal Hall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6680 Federeal Hall Street, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
Must See! Great View! Walking distance to restaurants and super market. Wood floors, granite, updated lighting, stainless appliances, new AC system, brand new refrigerator, new microwave and fresh paint grace the interior. Impressive soaring bay window with built in seat for cozy reading. Gorgeous stairway with sky high ceilings and lovely chandelier. Extended patio with lots of shade on the east side. Community pool, walking trails, dog park and sports court are all only 1 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6680 Federal Hall Street have any available units?
6680 Federal Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6680 Federal Hall Street have?
Some of 6680 Federal Hall Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6680 Federal Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
6680 Federal Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6680 Federal Hall Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6680 Federal Hall Street is pet friendly.
Does 6680 Federal Hall Street offer parking?
No, 6680 Federal Hall Street does not offer parking.
Does 6680 Federal Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6680 Federal Hall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6680 Federal Hall Street have a pool?
Yes, 6680 Federal Hall Street has a pool.
Does 6680 Federal Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 6680 Federal Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6680 Federal Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6680 Federal Hall Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District