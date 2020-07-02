6680 Federal Hall Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool

Must See! Great View! Walking distance to restaurants and super market. Wood floors, granite, updated lighting, stainless appliances, new AC system, brand new refrigerator, new microwave and fresh paint grace the interior. Impressive soaring bay window with built in seat for cozy reading. Gorgeous stairway with sky high ceilings and lovely chandelier. Extended patio with lots of shade on the east side. Community pool, walking trails, dog park and sports court are all only 1 minutes away.