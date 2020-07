Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This breathtaking townhome has been completely updated and immaculately maintained. Gorgeous wood floors throughout, custom chandeliers, granite in kitchen with tumblestone backsplash, and perfectly sized fenced in yard. Large bedrooms & closets. This is an incredible townhouse community with pool, basketball court, and dog park!

HOA maintains yard, low maintenance living! Very convenient to highways and right across from the new Legacy Central development. Do not miss this one!