Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:31 AM

6537 Rutherford Road

6537 Rutherford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6537 Rutherford Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful townhome and neighborhood community. Large open downstairs living space with soaring 2 story ceilings and lots of natural light. Ample sized Kitchen includes refrigerator, has granite counters, ss appliances, lots of storage cabinets and pantry. Full size washer dryer closet with storage cabinets. Front, back and garage access from 1st floor; powder bath on 1st floor; 2 very spacious bedrooms and baths upstairs; master has juliet balcony! Relaxing back yard space with patio and grassed area for children or pets. Nice neighborhood with multiple green spaces as well as playground, ball court and pool; 1 minute to 75 and close to major shopping, restaurants and schools. Awesome home! Apply now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 650
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6537 Rutherford Road have any available units?
6537 Rutherford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6537 Rutherford Road have?
Some of 6537 Rutherford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6537 Rutherford Road currently offering any rent specials?
6537 Rutherford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6537 Rutherford Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6537 Rutherford Road is pet friendly.
Does 6537 Rutherford Road offer parking?
Yes, 6537 Rutherford Road offers parking.
Does 6537 Rutherford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6537 Rutherford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6537 Rutherford Road have a pool?
Yes, 6537 Rutherford Road has a pool.
Does 6537 Rutherford Road have accessible units?
No, 6537 Rutherford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6537 Rutherford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6537 Rutherford Road has units with dishwashers.

