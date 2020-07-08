6537 Rutherford Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Beautiful townhome and neighborhood community. Large open downstairs living space with soaring 2 story ceilings and lots of natural light. Ample sized Kitchen includes refrigerator, has granite counters, ss appliances, lots of storage cabinets and pantry. Full size washer dryer closet with storage cabinets. Front, back and garage access from 1st floor; powder bath on 1st floor; 2 very spacious bedrooms and baths upstairs; master has juliet balcony! Relaxing back yard space with patio and grassed area for children or pets. Nice neighborhood with multiple green spaces as well as playground, ball court and pool; 1 minute to 75 and close to major shopping, restaurants and schools. Awesome home! Apply now