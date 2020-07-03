All apartments in Plano
Location

6532 Caddo Court, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for an updated, affordable one-level home in West Plano? This quiet-corner home is sure to please! Not only is it a workable floorplan for families or roommates, it has been refreshed with appliances, fixtures, blinds, wood-like floors, solar screens - PLUS it's been neutrally painted from head to toe and dressed with deep base boards. Hall Bath has granite counter w sink, ceiling to tub tile surround, stainless-framed mirrors, great lighting. Master Bedroom has separate walk-in closets. Master bath with shower. THE KITCHEN? Ceramic tile floors and granite counters surround roomy cabinets with soft close drawers, stainless appliances, easy-to-clean double-black sink. Indoor utility room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6532 Caddo Court have any available units?
6532 Caddo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6532 Caddo Court have?
Some of 6532 Caddo Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6532 Caddo Court currently offering any rent specials?
6532 Caddo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6532 Caddo Court pet-friendly?
No, 6532 Caddo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6532 Caddo Court offer parking?
Yes, 6532 Caddo Court offers parking.
Does 6532 Caddo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6532 Caddo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6532 Caddo Court have a pool?
No, 6532 Caddo Court does not have a pool.
Does 6532 Caddo Court have accessible units?
No, 6532 Caddo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6532 Caddo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6532 Caddo Court has units with dishwashers.

