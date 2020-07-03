6532 Caddo Court

Amenities

Looking for an updated, affordable one-level home in West Plano? This quiet-corner home is sure to please! Not only is it a workable floorplan for families or roommates, it has been refreshed with appliances, fixtures, blinds, wood-like floors, solar screens - PLUS it's been neutrally painted from head to toe and dressed with deep base boards. Hall Bath has granite counter w sink, ceiling to tub tile surround, stainless-framed mirrors, great lighting. Master Bedroom has separate walk-in closets. Master bath with shower. THE KITCHEN? Ceramic tile floors and granite counters surround roomy cabinets with soft close drawers, stainless appliances, easy-to-clean double-black sink. Indoor utility room.