6529 Sleepy Spring Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:20 PM

6529 Sleepy Spring Drive

6529 Sleepy Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6529 Sleepy Spring Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous two-story custom home in Pointe West neighborhood + PLANO schools! Grand entry features soaring ceilings and tons of natural light. Spacious family room includes hardwood floors, cozy fireplace and open kitchen and living. Chef's kitchen showcases oversized island and bar with granite countertops, custom cabinets, gas cooktop & stainless steel appliances. Large master retreat features see thru fireplace to master bath & private balcony off bedroom with park views. Master bathroom includes dual sinks, sitting area, walk-in shower & jetted tub. Game room or flex space with built-in desk + custom media room upstairs. Spacious backyard great for entertaining, including private access to Sunset Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6529 Sleepy Spring Drive have any available units?
6529 Sleepy Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6529 Sleepy Spring Drive have?
Some of 6529 Sleepy Spring Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6529 Sleepy Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6529 Sleepy Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6529 Sleepy Spring Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6529 Sleepy Spring Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6529 Sleepy Spring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6529 Sleepy Spring Drive offers parking.
Does 6529 Sleepy Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6529 Sleepy Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6529 Sleepy Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 6529 Sleepy Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6529 Sleepy Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 6529 Sleepy Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6529 Sleepy Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6529 Sleepy Spring Drive has units with dishwashers.

