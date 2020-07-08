6529 Sleepy Spring Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous two-story custom home in Pointe West neighborhood + PLANO schools! Grand entry features soaring ceilings and tons of natural light. Spacious family room includes hardwood floors, cozy fireplace and open kitchen and living. Chef's kitchen showcases oversized island and bar with granite countertops, custom cabinets, gas cooktop & stainless steel appliances. Large master retreat features see thru fireplace to master bath & private balcony off bedroom with park views. Master bathroom includes dual sinks, sitting area, walk-in shower & jetted tub. Game room or flex space with built-in desk + custom media room upstairs. Spacious backyard great for entertaining, including private access to Sunset Park.