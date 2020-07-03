All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:29 AM

6428 Hermosa Drive

Location

6428 Hermosa Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New construction townhome located in small quiet subdivision. Fantastic location close to major roads and shopping. Beautifully finished out with a modern flair. Bright open floorplan with high ceilings and lots of windows providing natural light. SS appliances including refrigerator and gas cooktop. Stunning island kitchen overlooks spacious family room with vaulted ceiling. Large master suite with grand bath and walk-in closet. Two additional nice size bedrooms and bath up. Full size utility room up for easy access to bedrooms. Two car garage. Covered patio and cozy backyard. Short term lease considered. Call for details. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6428 Hermosa Drive have any available units?
6428 Hermosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6428 Hermosa Drive have?
Some of 6428 Hermosa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6428 Hermosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6428 Hermosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6428 Hermosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6428 Hermosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6428 Hermosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6428 Hermosa Drive offers parking.
Does 6428 Hermosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6428 Hermosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6428 Hermosa Drive have a pool?
No, 6428 Hermosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6428 Hermosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 6428 Hermosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6428 Hermosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6428 Hermosa Drive has units with dishwashers.

