6428 Hermosa Drive

New construction townhome located in small quiet subdivision. Fantastic location close to major roads and shopping. Beautifully finished out with a modern flair. Bright open floorplan with high ceilings and lots of windows providing natural light. SS appliances including refrigerator and gas cooktop. Stunning island kitchen overlooks spacious family room with vaulted ceiling. Large master suite with grand bath and walk-in closet. Two additional nice size bedrooms and bath up. Full size utility room up for easy access to bedrooms. Two car garage. Covered patio and cozy backyard. Short term lease considered. Call for details. No Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
