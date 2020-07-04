6428 Glenhollow Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Absolutely beautiful and fully updated west Plano home with a pool & spa offers hardwood floors, plantation shutters and so much more! Kitchen with large granite island has stainless appliances, double ovens, gas cooktop and is open to the family room. Master suite downstairs with doors to the pool also has an updated master bath with granite countertops, frameless shower and jetted tub. Formal living areas off the entry way. Upstairs you'll find four nicely sized bedrooms, two full baths and a large gameroom with a back stairs. Outside features a covered patio and heated pool and spa. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will all remain. Surround sound speakers and tv mount will remain in the gameroom.