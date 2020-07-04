All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6428 Glenhollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6428 Glenhollow Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:37 AM

6428 Glenhollow Drive

6428 Glenhollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6428 Glenhollow Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Absolutely beautiful and fully updated west Plano home with a pool & spa offers hardwood floors, plantation shutters and so much more! Kitchen with large granite island has stainless appliances, double ovens, gas cooktop and is open to the family room. Master suite downstairs with doors to the pool also has an updated master bath with granite countertops, frameless shower and jetted tub. Formal living areas off the entry way. Upstairs you'll find four nicely sized bedrooms, two full baths and a large gameroom with a back stairs. Outside features a covered patio and heated pool and spa. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will all remain. Surround sound speakers and tv mount will remain in the gameroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6428 Glenhollow Drive have any available units?
6428 Glenhollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6428 Glenhollow Drive have?
Some of 6428 Glenhollow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6428 Glenhollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6428 Glenhollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6428 Glenhollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6428 Glenhollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6428 Glenhollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6428 Glenhollow Drive offers parking.
Does 6428 Glenhollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6428 Glenhollow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6428 Glenhollow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6428 Glenhollow Drive has a pool.
Does 6428 Glenhollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 6428 Glenhollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6428 Glenhollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6428 Glenhollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District