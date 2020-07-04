All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:19 PM

6425 Blacktree Drive

6425 Blacktree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6425 Blacktree Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Minutes from Tollway, 121 & Legacy West, Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Highly rated Plano ISD. Barksdale Elem and Plano West Senior High.
Upgraded home on cul-de-sac in a popular, convenient community. Spacious open floor plan allows for entertaining yet maintains intimate areas for dining and relaxing. Gleaming hardwood floors cover the downstairs living areas. Guest or optl Study dwn. Gorgeous backyard with pool, spa and gas heater. Beautiful granite kitchen island. Two tankless heaters.
New AC for the upper floor (May 2014). New Furnaces for both floor (Dec 2016). New Swimming pool Gas Heater(2019). new attic insulation (2017). New carpet for bedrooms (2018).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6425 Blacktree Drive have any available units?
6425 Blacktree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6425 Blacktree Drive have?
Some of 6425 Blacktree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6425 Blacktree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6425 Blacktree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6425 Blacktree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6425 Blacktree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6425 Blacktree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6425 Blacktree Drive offers parking.
Does 6425 Blacktree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6425 Blacktree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6425 Blacktree Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6425 Blacktree Drive has a pool.
Does 6425 Blacktree Drive have accessible units?
No, 6425 Blacktree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6425 Blacktree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6425 Blacktree Drive has units with dishwashers.

