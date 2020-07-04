6425 Blacktree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Minutes from Tollway, 121 & Legacy West, Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Highly rated Plano ISD. Barksdale Elem and Plano West Senior High.

Upgraded home on cul-de-sac in a popular, convenient community. Spacious open floor plan allows for entertaining yet maintains intimate areas for dining and relaxing. Gleaming hardwood floors cover the downstairs living areas. Guest or optl Study dwn. Gorgeous backyard with pool, spa and gas heater. Beautiful granite kitchen island. Two tankless heaters.

New AC for the upper floor (May 2014). New Furnaces for both floor (Dec 2016). New Swimming pool Gas Heater(2019). new attic insulation (2017). New carpet for bedrooms (2018).