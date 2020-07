Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Expansive Plano Property with Community Benefits! Open living area with lots of natural light and french doors out to back open patio. Very welcoming feel with large kitchen including a breakfast bar, granite countertops, large granite island, and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has lots of extra room, walk-in closets and master bath includes garden tub and walk-in shower. Beautiful park nearby with trails and large community pool!