All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6337 Westblanc Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6337 Westblanc Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:08 AM

6337 Westblanc Drive

6337 Westblanc Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6337 Westblanc Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
hot tub
Great location, minutes from Dallas Tollway, SH 121 & Legacy West, walking distance to Arbor Hills Nature Preserve and Coyote creek Plano city park. Highly rated Plano ISD. Barksdale Elem and Plano West Senior High. Fresh paint interior and exterior home in a popular, convenient community. Spacious open floor plan. Gleaming hardwood floors cover the living areas. Beautiful granite kitchen and spacious breakfast room with large window seat over look nice back yard. The private master suite with great bay window seat is separate from other rooms, master bathroom contains a spa-like bathroom with dual vanities, garden jetted tub, framed mirrors, walking in closet. nearby Shopping centers and restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6337 Westblanc Drive have any available units?
6337 Westblanc Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6337 Westblanc Drive have?
Some of 6337 Westblanc Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6337 Westblanc Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6337 Westblanc Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6337 Westblanc Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6337 Westblanc Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6337 Westblanc Drive offer parking?
No, 6337 Westblanc Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6337 Westblanc Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6337 Westblanc Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6337 Westblanc Drive have a pool?
No, 6337 Westblanc Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6337 Westblanc Drive have accessible units?
No, 6337 Westblanc Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6337 Westblanc Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6337 Westblanc Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Grand at Legacy West
6080 Water Street
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District