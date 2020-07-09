6337 Westblanc Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities hot tub

Great location, minutes from Dallas Tollway, SH 121 & Legacy West, walking distance to Arbor Hills Nature Preserve and Coyote creek Plano city park. Highly rated Plano ISD. Barksdale Elem and Plano West Senior High. Fresh paint interior and exterior home in a popular, convenient community. Spacious open floor plan. Gleaming hardwood floors cover the living areas. Beautiful granite kitchen and spacious breakfast room with large window seat over look nice back yard. The private master suite with great bay window seat is separate from other rooms, master bathroom contains a spa-like bathroom with dual vanities, garden jetted tub, framed mirrors, walking in closet. nearby Shopping centers and restaurants