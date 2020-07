Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated pool ceiling fan clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Great location and within walking distance to Rayburn Country's Grand Clubhouse, Pool, Driving Range and 27 hole Golf Course. A nicely updated, furnished one bedroom condo unit makes this a great small home. Add a washer/dryer and NO yard or exterior maintenance and you are set for a great time of Sam Rayburn Lake or golf activities!!