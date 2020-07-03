All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 11 2020 at 9:54 AM

6101 leblanc dr

6101 Leblanc Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6101 Leblanc Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Mediterranean Villa in Upscale Plano - Property Id: 248465

Exquisite custom home by high end builder.
Large front and back yard on large lot offering the security of a community along the privacy you crave.
Exclusive community with sought after Plano West schools. Clubhouse & community pool included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248465
Property Id 248465

(RLNE5656091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 leblanc dr have any available units?
6101 leblanc dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6101 leblanc dr have?
Some of 6101 leblanc dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 leblanc dr currently offering any rent specials?
6101 leblanc dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 leblanc dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6101 leblanc dr is pet friendly.
Does 6101 leblanc dr offer parking?
No, 6101 leblanc dr does not offer parking.
Does 6101 leblanc dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6101 leblanc dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 leblanc dr have a pool?
Yes, 6101 leblanc dr has a pool.
Does 6101 leblanc dr have accessible units?
No, 6101 leblanc dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 leblanc dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6101 leblanc dr has units with dishwashers.

