6101 leblanc dr

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Mediterranean Villa in Upscale Plano - Property Id: 248465



Exquisite custom home by high end builder.

Large front and back yard on large lot offering the security of a community along the privacy you crave.

Exclusive community with sought after Plano West schools. Clubhouse & community pool included.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248465

Property Id 248465



(RLNE5656091)