Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bed, 2 Bath Single Story, Newly Remodeled Home in the sought after neighborhood of Town West.

Centrally located on the west side of Plano close to 75 near great shopping and restaurants.

Property includes refrigerator, washer, dryer, and stove. New granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, New wood floors in living area and all 3 bedrooms and New paint throughout!

$50 app fee per adult. Good Credit, Background, and Salary 3x Rent for approval.