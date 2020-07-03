Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 5793 Lois Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
5793 Lois Lane
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:35 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5793 Lois Lane
5793 Lois Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5793 Lois Lane, Plano, TX 75024
Amenities
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TEXT AGENT FOR SHOWINGS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5793 Lois Lane have any available units?
5793 Lois Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5793 Lois Lane have?
Some of 5793 Lois Lane's amenities include garage, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5793 Lois Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5793 Lois Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5793 Lois Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5793 Lois Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 5793 Lois Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5793 Lois Lane offers parking.
Does 5793 Lois Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5793 Lois Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5793 Lois Lane have a pool?
No, 5793 Lois Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5793 Lois Lane have accessible units?
No, 5793 Lois Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5793 Lois Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5793 Lois Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District