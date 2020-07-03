5751 Headquarters Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities media room

Location location, Exquisite ,upscale, 3 story townhome at Legacy.Perfect executive rental for business traveler and for the best balance of work ,fun and play.Open kitchen,breakfast bar,Gas cooktop build-in microwave,Dishwasher and ss appliances,granite countertop,wood floor.Every room has individual full bath.Master suit, offers duel sink, jetted tub, with separate shower and walk-in closet.Full size Utiliity Room with built-in cabinets. Media room or third bedroom included Projector,receiver,100’’screen.Beautiful ,large covered outdoor living space balcony.Walk to restaurant,shops,bars,shop at Legacy West, Tollway and highway121.Owner is related to agent.