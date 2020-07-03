All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
5751 Headquarters Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

5751 Headquarters Drive

5751 Headquarters Drive · No Longer Available
Plano
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5751 Headquarters Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
Location location, Exquisite ,upscale, 3 story townhome at Legacy.Perfect executive rental for business traveler and for the best balance of work ,fun and play.Open kitchen,breakfast bar,Gas cooktop build-in microwave,Dishwasher and ss appliances,granite countertop,wood floor.Every room has individual full bath.Master suit, offers duel sink, jetted tub, with separate shower and walk-in closet.Full size Utiliity Room with built-in cabinets. Media room or third bedroom included Projector,receiver,100’’screen.Beautiful ,large covered outdoor living space balcony.Walk to restaurant,shops,bars,shop at Legacy West, Tollway and highway121.Owner is related to agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5751 Headquarters Drive have any available units?
5751 Headquarters Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5751 Headquarters Drive have?
Some of 5751 Headquarters Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5751 Headquarters Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5751 Headquarters Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5751 Headquarters Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5751 Headquarters Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5751 Headquarters Drive offer parking?
No, 5751 Headquarters Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5751 Headquarters Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5751 Headquarters Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5751 Headquarters Drive have a pool?
No, 5751 Headquarters Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5751 Headquarters Drive have accessible units?
No, 5751 Headquarters Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5751 Headquarters Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5751 Headquarters Drive has units with dishwashers.

