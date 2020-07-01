All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

5741 Lois Lane

5741 Lois Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5741 Lois Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Location Location Location. Walking distance to The Shops at Legacy. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, hardwood floors with guest bedroom on 1st floor. Chef's kitchen features grand quartz island and counter-tops, built-in appliances on the 2nd floor with front & rear balcony including dining & living room with gorgeous stone fireplace, ceiling sound system. The open floor plan makes entertaining while grilling on the balcony off the kitchen. Master with his and her vanities, garden tub, seamless shower and walk-in closet. Second bedroom suite with walk-in closet all located on the top floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5741 Lois Lane have any available units?
5741 Lois Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5741 Lois Lane have?
Some of 5741 Lois Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5741 Lois Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5741 Lois Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5741 Lois Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5741 Lois Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5741 Lois Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5741 Lois Lane offers parking.
Does 5741 Lois Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5741 Lois Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5741 Lois Lane have a pool?
No, 5741 Lois Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5741 Lois Lane have accessible units?
No, 5741 Lois Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5741 Lois Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5741 Lois Lane has units with dishwashers.

