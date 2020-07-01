5741 Lois Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Location Location Location. Walking distance to The Shops at Legacy. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, hardwood floors with guest bedroom on 1st floor. Chef's kitchen features grand quartz island and counter-tops, built-in appliances on the 2nd floor with front & rear balcony including dining & living room with gorgeous stone fireplace, ceiling sound system. The open floor plan makes entertaining while grilling on the balcony off the kitchen. Master with his and her vanities, garden tub, seamless shower and walk-in closet. Second bedroom suite with walk-in closet all located on the top floor.