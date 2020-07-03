5740 Bernay Ln

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly pool playground game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors Property Amenities game room playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't Miss Out! - 4 bdrm/2.5bath home in desirable Travis Ranch, Newly installed hardwood flooring through out whole house, Spacious floorplan w-lrg open kitchen & tons of counter space. Huge mstr ste has separate shower, garden tub & dual sinks. Upstairs is perfect for the kids get away w-lrg secondary bdrms & huge game room. Dedicated stdy & FDR. You will love Travis Ranch with great schools, large covered amenity center featuring a splash park, covered playground, pool, in-line hockey rink and parks, with lake Ray Hubbard nearby, simply enjoy the resort style living!



(RLNE5081321)