5720 Tribune Way

- This spacious Grand Home is ready for move in. Featuring updated wood floors, a large functional kitchen with granite counters, open and spacious living spaces, soaring ceilings, and a terrific and useful floor plan. Large bedrooms, plenty of closet space, large game room and bonus upstairs living area, separate private study, and a great covered patio. Highly rated new schools, new retail and commercial development nearby this great Plano location. Close by Pecan Hollow and Firewheel golf clubs. For work, State Farm Insurance City Line, Raytheon City Line, Cisco Systems, Nortel, NTT DATA, Tektronics Texas, Netscout, and Methodist Hospital Richardson are all nearby. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3788997)