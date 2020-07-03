All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 5717 Pantheon Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
5717 Pantheon Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5717 Pantheon Court

5717 Pantheon Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5717 Pantheon Ct, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Facing the center court it maybe one of the best units in the highly sought after The Townhomes at Legacy. Walking distance to the Shops at Legacy and the newly opened Legacy West with a wide range of shops, restaurants and bars. It is also in close proximity to many Fortune 500 corporates and regional offices. The townhome was built with quality and upgrades, features plantation shutters, hand scrapped hardwood floor and stainless steel appliances. At the garage level, the added bonus is the extra storage area to store away your Christmas decor and seasonal items. HOA is taking care of all exterior maintenance as well as all common areas, this is the ultimate experience of surban living in the heart of Plano.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5717 Pantheon Court have any available units?
5717 Pantheon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5717 Pantheon Court have?
Some of 5717 Pantheon Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5717 Pantheon Court currently offering any rent specials?
5717 Pantheon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5717 Pantheon Court pet-friendly?
No, 5717 Pantheon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5717 Pantheon Court offer parking?
Yes, 5717 Pantheon Court offers parking.
Does 5717 Pantheon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5717 Pantheon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5717 Pantheon Court have a pool?
No, 5717 Pantheon Court does not have a pool.
Does 5717 Pantheon Court have accessible units?
No, 5717 Pantheon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5717 Pantheon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5717 Pantheon Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District