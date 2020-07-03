5717 Pantheon Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Facing the center court it maybe one of the best units in the highly sought after The Townhomes at Legacy. Walking distance to the Shops at Legacy and the newly opened Legacy West with a wide range of shops, restaurants and bars. It is also in close proximity to many Fortune 500 corporates and regional offices. The townhome was built with quality and upgrades, features plantation shutters, hand scrapped hardwood floor and stainless steel appliances. At the garage level, the added bonus is the extra storage area to store away your Christmas decor and seasonal items. HOA is taking care of all exterior maintenance as well as all common areas, this is the ultimate experience of surban living in the heart of Plano.