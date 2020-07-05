5645 Hillsborough Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Plano-west schools; impressive house on a corner lot with a swimming pool and covered patio. kitchen with granite countertops, wet bar and open floor-plan. Carpeted upstairs and in bedrooms and large master suite, MUST SEE property. Application fee is $40 per adult, income verification required. PET DEPOSIT IS NOT Refundable. Pet approval and deposit amount on case by case. Master suite downstairs plus another bedroom or flex room. 3 bedrooms upstairs, one with jack and jill and other with private attached bathroom. Will be repainted in most areas and some changes to flooring. Two NEWISH AC units for upstairs area and downstairs, separate AC for master. No prior convictions, evictions or broken leases accepted.