All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 5645 Hillsborough Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
5645 Hillsborough Drive
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:14 AM

5645 Hillsborough Drive

5645 Hillsborough Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5645 Hillsborough Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Plano-west schools; impressive house on a corner lot with a swimming pool and covered patio. kitchen with granite countertops, wet bar and open floor-plan. Carpeted upstairs and in bedrooms and large master suite, MUST SEE property. Application fee is $40 per adult, income verification required. PET DEPOSIT IS NOT Refundable. Pet approval and deposit amount on case by case. Master suite downstairs plus another bedroom or flex room. 3 bedrooms upstairs, one with jack and jill and other with private attached bathroom. Will be repainted in most areas and some changes to flooring. Two NEWISH AC units for upstairs area and downstairs, separate AC for master. No prior convictions, evictions or broken leases accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5645 Hillsborough Drive have any available units?
5645 Hillsborough Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5645 Hillsborough Drive have?
Some of 5645 Hillsborough Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5645 Hillsborough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5645 Hillsborough Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5645 Hillsborough Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5645 Hillsborough Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5645 Hillsborough Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5645 Hillsborough Drive offers parking.
Does 5645 Hillsborough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5645 Hillsborough Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5645 Hillsborough Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5645 Hillsborough Drive has a pool.
Does 5645 Hillsborough Drive have accessible units?
No, 5645 Hillsborough Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5645 Hillsborough Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5645 Hillsborough Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District