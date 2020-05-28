5320 Catamaran Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking playground pool

WELCOME TO THE PRESTIGIOUS NEIGHBORHOOD OF WILLOW BEND LAKES! Light and bright, this captivating and well maintained property is located on a quiet street, nestled on a spacious, private lot overlooking a greenbelt. Enjoy the views from the inviting living area that includes a wall of windows showcasing the spectacular pool and backyard. The neighborhood features beautifully kept grounds, trails, picnic areas, playgrounds, and fishing ponds along with various other amenities, all safeguarded by a 24 hour security patrol. Experience neighborhood meet & greets along with seasonal events for the entire family. Pool and lawn maintenance included in lease price!