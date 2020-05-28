5320 Catamaran Drive

Amenities
WELCOME TO THE PRESTIGIOUS NEIGHBORHOOD OF WILLOW BEND LAKES! Light and bright, this captivating and well maintained property is located on a quiet street, nestled on a spacious, private lot overlooking a greenbelt. Enjoy the views from the inviting living area that includes a wall of windows showcasing the spectacular pool and backyard. The neighborhood features beautifully kept grounds, trails, picnic areas, playgrounds, and fishing ponds along with various other amenities, all safeguarded by a 24 hour security patrol. Experience neighborhood meet & greets along with seasonal events for the entire family. Pool and lawn maintenance included in lease price!