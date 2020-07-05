All apartments in Plano
5225 W Plano Parkway
5225 W Plano Parkway

5225 West Plano Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5225 West Plano Parkway, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location! Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home in Old Shepard Place. Kitchen remodeled with Carrera Marble counters, Tile backsplash, SS appliances, Walk-in pantry. Wood Flooring throughout living areas, Carpet replaced. Guest Bath & Powder Bath remodeled with new toilets, floors, vanities & light fixtures. Master down with Plantation Shutters, Oversized Guest Bedrooms. Roof replaced 2017. HVAC 2018, interior paint & BOB Fence 2015. Garage door replaced 2017. See attached list of upgrades for more info. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to remain with property. Close to Plano ISD schools, hospitals, parks and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 W Plano Parkway have any available units?
5225 W Plano Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5225 W Plano Parkway have?
Some of 5225 W Plano Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 W Plano Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5225 W Plano Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 W Plano Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 5225 W Plano Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5225 W Plano Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 5225 W Plano Parkway offers parking.
Does 5225 W Plano Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5225 W Plano Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 W Plano Parkway have a pool?
No, 5225 W Plano Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 5225 W Plano Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5225 W Plano Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 W Plano Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5225 W Plano Parkway has units with dishwashers.

