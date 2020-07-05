5225 W Plano Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great location! Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home in Old Shepard Place. Kitchen remodeled with Carrera Marble counters, Tile backsplash, SS appliances, Walk-in pantry. Wood Flooring throughout living areas, Carpet replaced. Guest Bath & Powder Bath remodeled with new toilets, floors, vanities & light fixtures. Master down with Plantation Shutters, Oversized Guest Bedrooms. Roof replaced 2017. HVAC 2018, interior paint & BOB Fence 2015. Garage door replaced 2017. See attached list of upgrades for more info. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to remain with property. Close to Plano ISD schools, hospitals, parks and shopping.