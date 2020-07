Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Beautiful fully furnished home available for 3-12 months lease! Price includes lawn and pool maintenance. This property offers 4 bedrooms with 4 full bathrooms, formal living and dining area, home office, family room and gourmet kitchen. Backyard retreat with in ground pool and plenty of grass area to play. Great Plano location convenient to all major Freeways and excellent schools.