Home
/
Plano, TX
/
508 Rawhide Court
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:12 AM

508 Rawhide Court

508 Rawhide Court · No Longer Available
Location

508 Rawhide Court, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,589 sq ft, 2 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with beautiful dark wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with stone slab, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Rawhide Court have any available units?
508 Rawhide Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 508 Rawhide Court currently offering any rent specials?
508 Rawhide Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Rawhide Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Rawhide Court is pet friendly.
Does 508 Rawhide Court offer parking?
No, 508 Rawhide Court does not offer parking.
Does 508 Rawhide Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Rawhide Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Rawhide Court have a pool?
No, 508 Rawhide Court does not have a pool.
Does 508 Rawhide Court have accessible units?
No, 508 Rawhide Court does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Rawhide Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Rawhide Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Rawhide Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Rawhide Court does not have units with air conditioning.

