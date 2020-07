Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

WOW!! Don't miss this beauty!! Warm and inviting 3 bedroom in exemplary Plano ISD. Well-maintained home with wood-flooring, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances which includes the refrigerator. Gorgeous engineered, hand-scraped wood floors in living and dining room. Travertine flooring in the bathrooms and utility. Cozy and relaxing backyard for your enjoyment. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Hurry... won't last long.