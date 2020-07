Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful updated 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in East Plano, with award winning schools. Granite countertops throughout kitchen and bathrooms. Matching kitchen cabinets. Gourmet chef kitchen with SS appliances. Nice size pantry and laundry area. Carpeted second floor. Secondary bedroom with full bathroom and computer nook. Five minutes from PGBT HWY, major retailers, & restaurants. Private backyard.

This is the new owner, new listing.