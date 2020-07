Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location, location. West Plano. Excellent schools. Master Bedroom down, the good sized 2 other bedrooms and a loft up. Most recent updates & upgrades include: whole new floor, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new paint. Ready for qualified with stable income and good credit. Pet case by case.