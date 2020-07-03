4801 Justin Drive

Amenities

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS! Recent fresh paint in every room & replaced flooring in bedrooms! Wonderful single story home in desirable Plano location! Close to Stonebriar Mall, Shops of Legacy, Legacy West, Toyota, Frito Lay, JC Penney & more! Quick drive to DNT, 121, Preston. Open floor plan very flexible; 2nd living area could be game room, dining area could be home office! 2 living areas share see-thru fireplace. Arched doorways add elegance! Master suite is separate for privacy with updated bath, shower, slate tile counter, dual closets. 2 guest beds share updated bath. Kitchen features gas range & lots of storage. Backyard has covered patio plus deck & storage building & lush gardens! Pets: 1 dog only, no cats.