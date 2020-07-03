All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4801 Justin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4801 Justin Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

4801 Justin Drive

4801 Justin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4801 Justin Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pet friendly
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS! Recent fresh paint in every room & replaced flooring in bedrooms! Wonderful single story home in desirable Plano location! Close to Stonebriar Mall, Shops of Legacy, Legacy West, Toyota, Frito Lay, JC Penney & more! Quick drive to DNT, 121, Preston. Open floor plan very flexible; 2nd living area could be game room, dining area could be home office! 2 living areas share see-thru fireplace. Arched doorways add elegance! Master suite is separate for privacy with updated bath, shower, slate tile counter, dual closets. 2 guest beds share updated bath. Kitchen features gas range & lots of storage. Backyard has covered patio plus deck & storage building & lush gardens! Pets: 1 dog only, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 Justin Drive have any available units?
4801 Justin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4801 Justin Drive have?
Some of 4801 Justin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 Justin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4801 Justin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 Justin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4801 Justin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4801 Justin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4801 Justin Drive offers parking.
Does 4801 Justin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 Justin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 Justin Drive have a pool?
No, 4801 Justin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4801 Justin Drive have accessible units?
No, 4801 Justin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 Justin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4801 Justin Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District