4704 Durham Drive

Upscale and low maintenance townhome in desirable West Plano neighborhood close to varieties of great restaurants, shoppings and great schools. Easy access to N Dallas Tollway and Hwy 121. This 3 bedroom unit offers an open floor plan, an upscale functional kitchen with high end GE Monogram stainless appliances and ample cabinets. High ceiling in living room with custom shutters. Large master bedroom and bath with great closet, Large 2nd & 3rd bedroom as well! Granite counters can be found in kitchen and baths. HOA maintain front lawn and a community pool. This is a premium lot with open field directly across this unit. Ready for immediate move-in! Small dog only!