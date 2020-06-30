All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 3 2019 at 7:05 AM

4704 Bridgewater St

4704 Bridgewater Street · No Longer Available
Location

4704 Bridgewater Street, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Experience living in a Luxury town home at an affordable rent. Located minutes away from City Line & State Farm Headquarters as well as Raytheon. Classically designed, spacious and elegant, you can enjoy living in one of the most desirable locations in Plano/Richardson area.

This luxury town home is built with open living concept and is is ready with dark brown Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel Kitchen appliances, Granite counter tops, Large Family Room open to Kitchen, downstairs Powder Bath, separate Utility Room with Washer/Dryer connections, 3 spacious Bed Rooms upstairs equipped with Ceiling Fans. The Master Bath has dual sinks and walk-in shower area. It also comes with 2 Car Garage and a fully fenced backyard to enjoy the evenings or to entertain guests. The lawn and landscape throughout the community is maintained by the HOA. You can also enjoy the biking, jogging/walking trails in nearby Breckenridge Park or Golf at Pecan Hollow Golf Course which are minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 Bridgewater St have any available units?
4704 Bridgewater St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4704 Bridgewater St have?
Some of 4704 Bridgewater St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 Bridgewater St currently offering any rent specials?
4704 Bridgewater St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 Bridgewater St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4704 Bridgewater St is pet friendly.
Does 4704 Bridgewater St offer parking?
Yes, 4704 Bridgewater St offers parking.
Does 4704 Bridgewater St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4704 Bridgewater St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 Bridgewater St have a pool?
No, 4704 Bridgewater St does not have a pool.
Does 4704 Bridgewater St have accessible units?
No, 4704 Bridgewater St does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 Bridgewater St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4704 Bridgewater St has units with dishwashers.

