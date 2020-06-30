4704 Bridgewater St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Experience living in a Luxury town home at an affordable rent. Located minutes away from City Line & State Farm Headquarters as well as Raytheon. Classically designed, spacious and elegant, you can enjoy living in one of the most desirable locations in Plano/Richardson area.



This luxury town home is built with open living concept and is is ready with dark brown Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel Kitchen appliances, Granite counter tops, Large Family Room open to Kitchen, downstairs Powder Bath, separate Utility Room with Washer/Dryer connections, 3 spacious Bed Rooms upstairs equipped with Ceiling Fans. The Master Bath has dual sinks and walk-in shower area. It also comes with 2 Car Garage and a fully fenced backyard to enjoy the evenings or to entertain guests. The lawn and landscape throughout the community is maintained by the HOA. You can also enjoy the biking, jogging/walking trails in nearby Breckenridge Park or Golf at Pecan Hollow Golf Course which are minutes away.