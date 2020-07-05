4700 Charles Place

Amenities
Looking for a new apartment?
Hey! I'm Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I'm part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I'm in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I'm free to work with!
You've done quite well for yourself! You've published your third New York Time's best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You've just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You've even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine's 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you've just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.
Apartment Amenities
Refined Wood-style Floors
Exquisite Granite Countertops
Sleek Stainless-steel Appliance Package
Modern Designer Lighting Packages
Crackling Fireplaces for a Relaxing Ambience
Catch a Breath of Fresh Air on Your Personal Patio or Balcony
Cool Down with Ceiling Fans in Every Room
Convenient Washer & Dryer Provided*
Attached and Detached garages available to keep your car immaculate
Community Amenities
Large Shimmering Pool
Get Social or Relax in the Resident Lounge
Controlled Access/Gated Community
Well-equipped Fitness Center
Whimsical Playground for Your Little Ones
Professional Business Center
Pet Friendly for Your Furry Companions
Connect with Residents, Reserve Amenity Spaces, View Community Events and Much More with Active Building