Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4700 Charles Place
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

4700 Charles Place

4700 Charles Place · No Longer Available
Location

4700 Charles Place, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Apartment Amenities

Refined Wood-style Floors

Exquisite Granite Countertops

Sleek Stainless-steel Appliance Package

Modern Designer Lighting Packages

Crackling Fireplaces for a Relaxing Ambience

Catch a Breath of Fresh Air on Your Personal Patio or Balcony

Cool Down with Ceiling Fans in Every Room

Convenient Washer & Dryer Provided*

Attached and Detached garages available to keep your car immaculate

Community Amenities

 Large Shimmering Pool

Get Social or Relax in the Resident Lounge

Controlled Access/Gated Community

Well-equipped Fitness Center

Whimsical Playground for Your Little Ones

Garages Available to Keep Your Car Immaculate

Professional Business Center

Pet Friendly for Your Furry Companions

Connect with Residents, Reserve Amenity Spaces, View Community Events and Much More with Active Building

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 Charles Place have any available units?
4700 Charles Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4700 Charles Place have?
Some of 4700 Charles Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 Charles Place currently offering any rent specials?
4700 Charles Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 Charles Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4700 Charles Place is pet friendly.
Does 4700 Charles Place offer parking?
Yes, 4700 Charles Place offers parking.
Does 4700 Charles Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4700 Charles Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 Charles Place have a pool?
Yes, 4700 Charles Place has a pool.
Does 4700 Charles Place have accessible units?
Yes, 4700 Charles Place has accessible units.
Does 4700 Charles Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4700 Charles Place does not have units with dishwashers.

