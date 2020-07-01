4684 Cecile Road

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool media room

Great location and beautiful townhouse located in the center of north plano, with minuses away from the toyota headquarter,Ikea,Stonebrier mall,121 etc.This house feature all contemporary upgrades! Hardwood floors cover all first floor and stairs. Open kitchen with dual island counter top, over size cabinets, with stainless appliance, Master bathroom feature separated sink and shower.A large media room upstairs can be a 3rd or kids play room. HOA include maintenance of the front yard and feature Community pool, park, playground. A MUST SEE!! Information is deemed reliable but guaranteed.