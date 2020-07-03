4657 Home Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Walking distance to elementary school and parks. New interior painting. New roof and gutter on May 2019. New kitchen and bathrooms granite counter top. New tile for kitchen, entry and hallway. Most of the wood floor is new. Wood floor and Tile throughout whole house. Master and 2nd bedroom down stair split, 2 oversized bedrooms up stair. Split formals, and high ceiling family room open to kitchen and backyard with a good size covered patio and a beautiful flowered garden. Move in ready for great location. Short drive to Stonebriar Mall and HWY121. Built by Great Carter Greg Custom Home.