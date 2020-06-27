4657 Baldwin Lane

Amenities
Beautifully updated and well maintained home in prim N.W Plano area with excellent schools. This home with Open floor plan , Neutral color, combined Formal Living and Dining, updated kitchen with granite countertop , Gas Cooktop is open to Den with fireplace and wall of windows , 4 Bedrooms, splitted master bedroom with updated, modern frameless glass shower door , Ceramic tile floors throughout common area and wood laminate in bedrooms . Close to shopping centers , The shops at legacy and Dallas North Tollway .
Tenants will move out end of March , appointment Required.
We use Tar application, please email application and drop original one with application fee to my office , We do the lease .