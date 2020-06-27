All apartments in Plano
4657 Baldwin Lane

4657 Baldwin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4657 Baldwin Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated and well maintained home in prim N.W Plano area with excellent schools. This home with Open floor plan , Neutral color, combined Formal Living and Dining, updated kitchen with granite countertop , Gas Cooktop is open to Den with fireplace and wall of windows , 4 Bedrooms, splitted master bedroom with updated, modern frameless glass shower door , Ceramic tile floors throughout common area and wood laminate in bedrooms . Close to shopping centers , The shops at legacy and Dallas North Tollway .
Tenants will move out end of March , appointment Required.
We use Tar application, please email application and drop original one with application fee to my office , We do the lease .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4657 Baldwin Lane have any available units?
4657 Baldwin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4657 Baldwin Lane have?
Some of 4657 Baldwin Lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4657 Baldwin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4657 Baldwin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4657 Baldwin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4657 Baldwin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4657 Baldwin Lane offer parking?
No, 4657 Baldwin Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4657 Baldwin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4657 Baldwin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4657 Baldwin Lane have a pool?
No, 4657 Baldwin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4657 Baldwin Lane have accessible units?
No, 4657 Baldwin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4657 Baldwin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4657 Baldwin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

