4657 Baldwin Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully updated and well maintained home in prim N.W Plano area with excellent schools. This home with Open floor plan , Neutral color, combined Formal Living and Dining, updated kitchen with granite countertop , Gas Cooktop is open to Den with fireplace and wall of windows , 4 Bedrooms, splitted master bedroom with updated, modern frameless glass shower door , Ceramic tile floors throughout common area and wood laminate in bedrooms . Close to shopping centers , The shops at legacy and Dallas North Tollway .

Tenants will move out end of March , appointment Required.

We use Tar application, please email application and drop original one with application fee to my office , We do the lease .