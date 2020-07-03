All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 27 2020 at 9:49 PM

4656 Perthshire Court

4656 Perthshire Court · No Longer Available
Location

4656 Perthshire Court, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Stunning, bright and light open floor plan in exemplary Frisco ISD. 3 BR, 3 Full Baths. Two-story family room with a game room looks down. Huge Master, lux bath w Separate vanities, tub, shower & 2 walk-in closets. Spacious 2nd BR. Hardwood, ceramic & carpet flooring. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertop, SS appliances, gas cooktop & walk-in pantry. Fans, blinds, drapes, rot iron staircase & tons of upgrades. Yard care handled by HOA. The information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Agent and tenant please verify all the details including school information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4656 Perthshire Court have any available units?
4656 Perthshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4656 Perthshire Court have?
Some of 4656 Perthshire Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4656 Perthshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
4656 Perthshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4656 Perthshire Court pet-friendly?
No, 4656 Perthshire Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4656 Perthshire Court offer parking?
Yes, 4656 Perthshire Court offers parking.
Does 4656 Perthshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4656 Perthshire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4656 Perthshire Court have a pool?
No, 4656 Perthshire Court does not have a pool.
Does 4656 Perthshire Court have accessible units?
No, 4656 Perthshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4656 Perthshire Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4656 Perthshire Court has units with dishwashers.

