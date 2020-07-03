4656 Perthshire Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Stunning, bright and light open floor plan in exemplary Frisco ISD. 3 BR, 3 Full Baths. Two-story family room with a game room looks down. Huge Master, lux bath w Separate vanities, tub, shower & 2 walk-in closets. Spacious 2nd BR. Hardwood, ceramic & carpet flooring. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertop, SS appliances, gas cooktop & walk-in pantry. Fans, blinds, drapes, rot iron staircase & tons of upgrades. Yard care handled by HOA. The information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Agent and tenant please verify all the details including school information.