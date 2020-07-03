4656 Perthshire Court

Amenities
Stunning, bright and light open floor plan in exemplary Frisco ISD. 3 BR, 3 Full Baths. Two-story family room with a game room looks down. Huge Master, lux bath w Separate vanities, tub, shower & 2 walk-in closets. Spacious 2nd BR. Hardwood, ceramic & carpet flooring. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertop, SS appliances, gas cooktop & walk-in pantry. Fans, blinds, drapes, rot iron staircase & tons of upgrades. Yard care handled by HOA. The information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Agent and tenant please verify all the details including school information.