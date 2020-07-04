All apartments in Plano
4624 Orwell Drive
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:34 PM

4624 Orwell Drive

4624 Orwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4624 Orwell Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR RENT!! This spacious home is ready for immediate move in. The property has three bedrooms, two and a half baths, family room, formal living, breakfast nook, and formal dining all totaling just over 2100 sqft. The interior is nice and bright with lots of natural light, has two fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, jetted tub, walk in closets, and much more. This is a very well kept home and is in great condition. Annual HOA fee of $400.00 is divided by 12 and added to the rent, for a total monthly payment of $2,028.00. Don’t miss out and move in today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4624 Orwell Drive have any available units?
4624 Orwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4624 Orwell Drive have?
Some of 4624 Orwell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4624 Orwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4624 Orwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4624 Orwell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4624 Orwell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4624 Orwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4624 Orwell Drive offers parking.
Does 4624 Orwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4624 Orwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4624 Orwell Drive have a pool?
No, 4624 Orwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4624 Orwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 4624 Orwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4624 Orwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4624 Orwell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

