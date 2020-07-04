4624 Orwell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT!! This spacious home is ready for immediate move in. The property has three bedrooms, two and a half baths, family room, formal living, breakfast nook, and formal dining all totaling just over 2100 sqft. The interior is nice and bright with lots of natural light, has two fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, jetted tub, walk in closets, and much more. This is a very well kept home and is in great condition. Annual HOA fee of $400.00 is divided by 12 and added to the rent, for a total monthly payment of $2,028.00. Don’t miss out and move in today!!