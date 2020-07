Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Situated on a tree lined street on a cul-d-sac, in mid-south Plano. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath property has just been updated with new flooring, paint, granite counter tops, etc. Ready for move in. Shepton High School, Plano West Sr. High,



Potential tenants to confirm any and all information to their satisfaction.