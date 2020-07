Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Gorgeous, light & bright K. Hovananian home w-creek view in sought after central Plano location. Beautiful drive up appeal w-covered porch. Impressive 2 story entry. Gourmet Kitchen has abundant cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar. Large family room w-wall of windows overlooks backyard. Master bdrm is nice sized & split from other bdrms. Second bedroom down can also be used as study. Huge Game & Media up w-two bdrms & full bath. Hurry!