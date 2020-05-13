All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4600 Brook Meadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4600 Brook Meadow Lane
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:43 AM

4600 Brook Meadow Lane

4600 Brook Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4600 Brook Meadow Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Plano home with an abundance of updates including stunning moldings, handscraped hardwoods, decorative lighting available to rent. Style and Luxury combined! Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, island, stainless appliances, open to family room with stone, gas log fireplace and view of inviting pool and spa. Private Master down with pool access and huge master bath. 2nd bedroom down with 2 more up. 10 ft board on board fence in private backyard, 3 car garage. Awesome astro turf dog run on side of house w-doggie door in laundry rm. Ideal location close to major roadways for commuting, upscale shopping & dining, well regarded schools and hospitals! Pets considered on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 Brook Meadow Lane have any available units?
4600 Brook Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4600 Brook Meadow Lane have?
Some of 4600 Brook Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 Brook Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4600 Brook Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 Brook Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4600 Brook Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4600 Brook Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4600 Brook Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 4600 Brook Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 Brook Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 Brook Meadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4600 Brook Meadow Lane has a pool.
Does 4600 Brook Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 4600 Brook Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 Brook Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 Brook Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District