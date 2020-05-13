4600 Brook Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous Plano home with an abundance of updates including stunning moldings, handscraped hardwoods, decorative lighting available to rent. Style and Luxury combined! Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, island, stainless appliances, open to family room with stone, gas log fireplace and view of inviting pool and spa. Private Master down with pool access and huge master bath. 2nd bedroom down with 2 more up. 10 ft board on board fence in private backyard, 3 car garage. Awesome astro turf dog run on side of house w-doggie door in laundry rm. Ideal location close to major roadways for commuting, upscale shopping & dining, well regarded schools and hospitals! Pets considered on case by case basis.