4545 El Paso Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub

Check this out! Gorgeous almost brand new 1.5 story house Plano, Frisco ISD one minute to 121 and Preston and Dallas toll way. 3 BR, 2 full bath down and 1 BR, huge game room, 1 full bath up! , Gourmet island kitchen boasts upgraded granite counter, 42in cabs with gas cooktop, open floor plan, bright. Master features luxurious bath with his & hers sinks, spa like bath with separate shower & walk-in closet. Elegant fireplace, vaulted ceiling and . Attic vapor barrier & energy efficient! Covered patio area in backyard perfect for entertaining! Smart home features new technology! Welcome short time lease!