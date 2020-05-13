4545 El Paso Drive

Amenities
Check this out! Gorgeous almost brand new 1.5 story house Plano, Frisco ISD one minute to 121 and Preston and Dallas toll way. 3 BR, 2 full bath down and 1 BR, huge game room, 1 full bath up! , Gourmet island kitchen boasts upgraded granite counter, 42in cabs with gas cooktop, open floor plan, bright. Master features luxurious bath with his & hers sinks, spa like bath with separate shower & walk-in closet. Elegant fireplace, vaulted ceiling and . Attic vapor barrier & energy efficient! Covered patio area in backyard perfect for entertaining! Smart home features new technology! Welcome short time lease!