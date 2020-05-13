All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4545 El Paso Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4545 El Paso Drive
Last updated April 11 2020 at 4:50 AM

4545 El Paso Drive

4545 El Paso Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4545 El Paso Dr, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Check this out! Gorgeous almost brand new 1.5 story house Plano, Frisco ISD one minute to 121 and Preston and Dallas toll way. 3 BR, 2 full bath down and 1 BR, huge game room, 1 full bath up! , Gourmet island kitchen boasts upgraded granite counter, 42in cabs with gas cooktop, open floor plan, bright. Master features luxurious bath with his & hers sinks, spa like bath with separate shower & walk-in closet. Elegant fireplace, vaulted ceiling and . Attic vapor barrier & energy efficient! Covered patio area in backyard perfect for entertaining! Smart home features new technology! Welcome short time lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 El Paso Drive have any available units?
4545 El Paso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4545 El Paso Drive have?
Some of 4545 El Paso Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4545 El Paso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4545 El Paso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 El Paso Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4545 El Paso Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4545 El Paso Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4545 El Paso Drive offers parking.
Does 4545 El Paso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4545 El Paso Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 El Paso Drive have a pool?
No, 4545 El Paso Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4545 El Paso Drive have accessible units?
No, 4545 El Paso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 El Paso Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4545 El Paso Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District