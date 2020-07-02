All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4512 Early Morn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4512 Early Morn Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 6:59 AM

4512 Early Morn Drive

4512 Early Morn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4512 Early Morn Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available Now! Charming single story ranch located in desirable Plano w Hightower Elementary & Plano West. This 3 bed, 2 bath home features updates galore with a beautiful kitchen offering granite c-tops & granite sink, ss appliances and decorative tumbled stone tile backsplash + travertine floors. Entertain family and friends in the inviting formal dining room and living room with vaulted beamed ceilings, painted paneling, and brick gas fireplace. Relax and unwind in the owners retreat with a great WIC with built-ins and en suite bath with dual sinks. All beds and utility have Elfa custom shelving system. The peaceful backyard is shaded by a mature live oak tree and lush landscaping with privacy fence + patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 Early Morn Drive have any available units?
4512 Early Morn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4512 Early Morn Drive have?
Some of 4512 Early Morn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 Early Morn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Early Morn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 Early Morn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4512 Early Morn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4512 Early Morn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4512 Early Morn Drive offers parking.
Does 4512 Early Morn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 Early Morn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 Early Morn Drive have a pool?
No, 4512 Early Morn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4512 Early Morn Drive have accessible units?
No, 4512 Early Morn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 Early Morn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4512 Early Morn Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District