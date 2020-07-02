4512 Early Morn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Available Now! Charming single story ranch located in desirable Plano w Hightower Elementary & Plano West. This 3 bed, 2 bath home features updates galore with a beautiful kitchen offering granite c-tops & granite sink, ss appliances and decorative tumbled stone tile backsplash + travertine floors. Entertain family and friends in the inviting formal dining room and living room with vaulted beamed ceilings, painted paneling, and brick gas fireplace. Relax and unwind in the owners retreat with a great WIC with built-ins and en suite bath with dual sinks. All beds and utility have Elfa custom shelving system. The peaceful backyard is shaded by a mature live oak tree and lush landscaping with privacy fence + patio.