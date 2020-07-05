4508 Denver Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

Stunning single story with a great location in Plano! Just minutes to the Tollway and George Bush! Formal Dining Area, Large Living room is accented with a floor to ceiling brick fireplace, beamed ceilings and handsome hardwood floors! Charming and sunny eat in Breakfast Nook! Wonderful Galley Kitchen with tiled back-splash, granite + stainless steel appliances! Great floor plan with a game room, wet bar, sprawling Master Suite with an attached bath + great sized guest bedrooms! The backyard is generously sized and shaded by mature trees, it also features an open patio and large yard to enjoy! This home is move in ready!