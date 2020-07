Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

New reduced price, New paint. This beautiful home features high ceilings, receiving area with a winding staircase and updated kitchen. Island cook top and stainless steel appliances open to the family room and butlers pantry!Private master bedroom with split walk in closets and vanities! Private study at the top of the staircase with built ins! Beautiful backyard with extended deck!!