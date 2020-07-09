All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:33 AM

4500 Saint James

4500 Saint James Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4500 Saint James Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Deerfield

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Rental in the attractive Deerfield community in Plano. Great location, close to 121 and DNT, Spacious living areas, master and secondary bedrooms downstairs, a gas fireplace with an automatic starter, and a built-in entertainment center. Kitchen has granite countertops, tile floors, island, gas cook-top, and double oven. Master suite includes a ceiling fan, his and her walk-in closets, jetted tub, and separate vanities! Three additional bedrooms with three baths, plus a spacious game room upstairs. Tankless water heater, new AC units, new fence, hand-scraped wood floors, fresh paint. $60 application fee, check criteria before applying, $150 leasing fee due at signing. application fee is non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Saint James have any available units?
4500 Saint James doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 Saint James have?
Some of 4500 Saint James's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Saint James currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Saint James is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Saint James pet-friendly?
Yes, 4500 Saint James is pet friendly.
Does 4500 Saint James offer parking?
No, 4500 Saint James does not offer parking.
Does 4500 Saint James have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 Saint James does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Saint James have a pool?
No, 4500 Saint James does not have a pool.
Does 4500 Saint James have accessible units?
No, 4500 Saint James does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Saint James have units with dishwashers?
No, 4500 Saint James does not have units with dishwashers.

