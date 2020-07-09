4500 Saint James

Amenities
Rental in the attractive Deerfield community in Plano. Great location, close to 121 and DNT, Spacious living areas, master and secondary bedrooms downstairs, a gas fireplace with an automatic starter, and a built-in entertainment center. Kitchen has granite countertops, tile floors, island, gas cook-top, and double oven. Master suite includes a ceiling fan, his and her walk-in closets, jetted tub, and separate vanities! Three additional bedrooms with three baths, plus a spacious game room upstairs. Tankless water heater, new AC units, new fence, hand-scraped wood floors, fresh paint. $60 application fee, check criteria before applying, $150 leasing fee due at signing. application fee is non-refundable.