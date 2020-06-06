4461 Eldorado Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful home situated on a sprawling corner lot facing Eldorado Park. Recently updated, marble ceramic, water proof vinyl plank, brand new stainless appliances. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 living areas and loft area. Lovely kitchen with large breakfast island, granite counter tops and view to pool. Large master ensuite features tub, separate shower, double sink vanity and large walk in closet.Formal living room with vaulted ceilings and large windows.Cozy family room with wood burning brick fire place and dry bar. Oasis of a back yard, with sparkling pool, diving board, large palm trees and separate grassy area. A must see, in Plano ISD, well sought out area. Monthly pool maintenance included.