All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4461 Eldorado Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4461 Eldorado Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

4461 Eldorado Drive

4461 Eldorado Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4461 Eldorado Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful home situated on a sprawling corner lot facing Eldorado Park. Recently updated, marble ceramic, water proof vinyl plank, brand new stainless appliances. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 living areas and loft area. Lovely kitchen with large breakfast island, granite counter tops and view to pool. Large master ensuite features tub, separate shower, double sink vanity and large walk in closet.Formal living room with vaulted ceilings and large windows.Cozy family room with wood burning brick fire place and dry bar. Oasis of a back yard, with sparkling pool, diving board, large palm trees and separate grassy area. A must see, in Plano ISD, well sought out area. Monthly pool maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4461 Eldorado Drive have any available units?
4461 Eldorado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4461 Eldorado Drive have?
Some of 4461 Eldorado Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4461 Eldorado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4461 Eldorado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4461 Eldorado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4461 Eldorado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4461 Eldorado Drive offer parking?
No, 4461 Eldorado Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4461 Eldorado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4461 Eldorado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4461 Eldorado Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4461 Eldorado Drive has a pool.
Does 4461 Eldorado Drive have accessible units?
No, 4461 Eldorado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4461 Eldorado Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4461 Eldorado Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District