All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4445 Avebury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4445 Avebury Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 3:04 PM

4445 Avebury Drive

4445 Avebury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4445 Avebury Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Stonehaven Place

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remarkable & Pristine Upgraded home! Master & Study Down. Schools that are extremely sought Plano Schools. Recent Paint & Updates throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4445 Avebury Drive have any available units?
4445 Avebury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 4445 Avebury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4445 Avebury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4445 Avebury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4445 Avebury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4445 Avebury Drive offer parking?
No, 4445 Avebury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4445 Avebury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4445 Avebury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4445 Avebury Drive have a pool?
No, 4445 Avebury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4445 Avebury Drive have accessible units?
No, 4445 Avebury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4445 Avebury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4445 Avebury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4445 Avebury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4445 Avebury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District