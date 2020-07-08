Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4445 Avebury Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 3:04 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4445 Avebury Drive
4445 Avebury Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4445 Avebury Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Stonehaven Place
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remarkable & Pristine Upgraded home! Master & Study Down. Schools that are extremely sought Plano Schools. Recent Paint & Updates throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4445 Avebury Drive have any available units?
4445 Avebury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 4445 Avebury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4445 Avebury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4445 Avebury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4445 Avebury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4445 Avebury Drive offer parking?
No, 4445 Avebury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4445 Avebury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4445 Avebury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4445 Avebury Drive have a pool?
No, 4445 Avebury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4445 Avebury Drive have accessible units?
No, 4445 Avebury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4445 Avebury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4445 Avebury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4445 Avebury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4445 Avebury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
